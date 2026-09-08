Security forces apprehend nine suspected insurgents in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Security forces apprehended nine insurgents, including eight suspected members of the Kuki Liberation Army (KLA) during the ongoing operations against insurgent groups in Manipur on Monday.

A joint team of Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) CoBRA personnel and Rapid Action Force (RAF) raided an alleged KLA camp at Gampum village under the Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.

During the operation, eight suspected rebels were apprehended and seven automatic weapons were recovered from the camp.

“The apprehended individuals and the seized arms have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings and investigation. The camp was locked and sealed by the security forces,” Manipur Police said in a statement.

Kangpokpi district has witnessed several violent incidents in recent months, including killings and the burning of houses. In May, three church leaders from the Thadou community were killed and five others injured in an ambush allegedly carried out by suspected militants.

Simultaneously acting on a tip-off, a team from the Imphal West Police commando unit arrested an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) from his residence in Imphal on Monday. Further investigation is underway.