Uttarakhand HC orders emergency measures as Nainital water outbreak kills three

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered urgent testing of water sources, uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water and specialist medical care in Nainital’s Jeolikote belt, where a suspected water contamination outbreak has claimed three lives and left more than 250 people ill.

Describing the situation as “epidemic-like”, a Division Bench comprising senior Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Siddharth Sah directed the district magistrate to personally monitor relief operations in Jeolikote, Ganja, Veerbhatti, Chhina, Beluwakhan and Sariyatal.

The court directed the regional officer of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board to collect samples from 20 to 25 water sources in and around Nainital and submit a report within six days.

It also directed the secretary of the Drinking Water Corporation to expedite approval for a proposed water-testing laboratory in the Kumaon region.

The administration was directed to provide potable water through tankers and immediately set up a helpline for complaints concerning sewage leaks and contaminated water supplies.

Hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Ravi Bisht, the Bench expressed displeasure over the alleged failure of officials to repair leaking sewer and drinking-water pipelines promptly.

“Had the sewer and drinking-water pipelines been repaired promptly, villagers would not have faced this crisis,” the court observed.

District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Rayal, Chief Medical Officer Dr Rashmi Pant and senior officials of Jal Sansthan and Jal Nigam appeared before the Bench.