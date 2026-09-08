‘What is the pro quo for this quid?’: Congress questions NIA dropping UAPA charge against US national Van Dyke

The Congress on Tuesday questioned the National Investigation Agency’s decision not to invoke the anti-terror law UAPA against US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, asking whether the move was made under pressure from American authorities and what India expected in return.

“What is pro quo that India expects for this quid? This appears to be bullying,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.

Ramesh questioned whether the NIA had dropped the terror charge after a proper investigation or whether the Modi government had been “pressurised” by US authorities to do so.

“Did NIA drop the terror charges against the US national after proper investigation or was it pressurised to do so right away by the Modi govt at the instance of the US authorities?” he said.