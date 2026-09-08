With elderly population set to double by 2050, can India's care ecosystem keep pace?

India's rapidly growing senior citizen population presents a major challenge and an economic opportunity, with the government working to create a comprehensive ecosystem of healthcare, housing, caregiving and other support services for the elderly.

"Senior citizens today constitute a very large section of our country's population, and the number of senior citizens is increasing very rapidly. At present, their estimated population is around 16-17 crore. Over the next 20-22 years, it is likely to double," said Sudhanshu Pant, secretary in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

He said life expectancy had increased significantly and continued to rise every year due to improvements in medical facilities and living standards, making it necessary to meet the diverse needs of the growing elderly population.

"To ensure access to good healthcare, under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, free treatment has been provided to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, with coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year," Pant said.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is operating around 800 care homes for senior citizens across the country and providing assistance to state governments to run such facilities, he said.

"There is also a proposal under consideration to include provisions for running a day care home in the policy," Pant said.

He said various facilities and schemes for senior citizens were being implemented by different departments of the Centre and states, and the ministry had launched the 'Jeevan' app to make such facilities available at a single location.