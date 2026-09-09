20% constable posts reserved for SPOs in J&K

SRINAGAR: In a major relief to Special Police Officers (SPOs), who have played a key role in anti-terror operations, the state government has amended the Jammu and Kashmir Police Rules, 1960, providing 15% reservation in the recruitment of constables through the absorption of SPOs and 5% through the promotion of in-service followers.

The amendment, notified by the J&K Home Department and issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, provides that recruitment to the rank of constables will now be made through three channels. Of the total vacancies, 80% will be filled through direct recruitment, 15% through absorption of SPOs, and 5% through promotion of eligible in-service followers.

Under the provision, the SPOs must have completed a minimum of three years of engagement and possess the requisite educational qualifications and prescribed physical standards. They will also be required to qualify the Physical Standard Test (PST).

In addition, the SPOs must also have demonstrated excellent performance during counter-insurgency operations to be eligible for absorption.

For in-service followers, the eligibility for promotion as police constables requires five years of service along with the prescribed educational qualification and physical standards. They must also qualify the PST as per the rules in force.

The amendment has been issued in exercise of powers conferred to Lt Governor under Section 43(3) of the Police Act, Samvat 1983, and will take effect notwithstanding anything inconsistent with existing rules.

Move aimed at creating better career opportunities

The amendment is a significant relief and concession for SPOs, who assist the police and other security agencies in maintaining security and have been regularly participating in anti-terror operations and encounters. The move is also expected to provide eligible SPOs with greater career opportunities and recognition of their service.