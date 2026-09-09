AI 'digital ears' to track axes, gunshots in Uttarakhand forests.

DEHRADUN: The Haldwani Forest Division has demonstrated what it describes as India’s first Artificial Intelligence-based Forest Acoustic Surveillance System, designed to detect illegal logging, poaching and human intrusion across remote woodland areas in real time.

The indigenous system combines AI, edge computing, acoustic sensors and LoRa-based communication (a long-range wireless technology designed to send small amounts of data over very long distances using very little power).

It can continuously monitor forest sounds and send alerts from locations where conventional mobile networks are unavailable. Powered by solar energy and rechargeable batteries, the surveillance units can function round the clock in forests without grid electricity.

Haldwani Divisional Forest Officer Kundan Kumar said the technology could provide an effective alternative to surveillance systems that rely heavily on physical patrols and periodic inspections.

“Unlike traditional surveillance systems that depend largely on manual patrolling and periodic inspections, the Forest Acoustic Surveillance System functions as an intelligent ‘digital ear’ inside the forest,” Kumar told TNIE. “The AI-powered acoustic sensors continuously analyse sounds generated within the forest ecosystem and automatically recognise events of security and ecological importance,” he added.

The system has been trained to identify the sound of chainsaws, axe chopping, gunshots and vehicles. It can also detect human intrusion, wildlife vocalisations and other suspicious activities.

When a target sound is detected, the AI analyses it locally on an edge device. An alert is then transmitted through the LoRa communication network to the forest control room, allowing field teams to respond quickly.