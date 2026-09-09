Arunachal stands as 'proud guardian' of nation's borders: V-P Radhakrishnan

GUWAHATI: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said Arunachal Pradesh stands as a proud guardian of the nation’s borders and is an integral part of India’s unity.

Addressing a special session of the Arunachal Assembly in Itanagar, Radhakrishnan said the frontier state has immense strategic importance, cultural richness, boundless potential for greenery, and, above all, a great heritage.

“Arunachal Pradesh stands as a proud guardian of our nation’s border and an integral part of India’s unity and integrity. The rest of the country is safe because you are vigilant on our border, and you are protecting the border of Mother Bharat,” he said.

Emphasising India’s unity in diversity, the Vice President said the country is united by one Constitution, one vision of ‘nation first’ and one goal of ‘Viksit Bharat.’ He described India as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ and urged legislators to live up to this legacy.