BJP announces month-long campaign to mark PM Modi's 25 years in public service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chalked out a slew of activities to be carried out across the country to mark the completion of Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service, from his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat to his current role as Prime Minister of the country.

The meticulously planned activities and outreach programmes, including yatras, rallies, dialogues and interactions with the common people on the government’s work and good governance, will also focus on educating young people about government policies and their performance, particularly those aimed at development, employment and empowerment.

The programmes will begin on September 17, PM Modi’s birthday, which is observed as ‘Seva Diwas’ every year.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin told the media at the party’s central office on Wednesday that the BJP has planned to organise an ‘Ashirvad Ke Diye’ event on September 17 to thank PM Modi for his 25 years of public service.

He also said that PM Modi’s birthday on September 17 would be observed as ‘Seva Diwas’ and that the party would launch a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp’ campaign on the same day to highlight his 25 years in public life.

“On September 17, blood donation camps will also be organised nationwide and in the evening on the same day, September 17, people will light lamps at their homes as ‘Ashirwad ka Diya’ under a programme,” Nabin said, adding that the clear objective of the programme is to express gratitude for the devoted public service that PM Modi has rendered over the past 25 years.

He said each beneficiary of several Modi government developmental schemes would also light a lamp at their home to express their blessings and gratitude to the Prime Minister.

“We will also organise a ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ as PM Modi completes two years as head of government on October 7. As part of this programme, bike rallies and padyatras will be taken out across the country and the people will collectively take a resolve to build a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

He said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan would continue from September 17 to October 17, during which various programmes would be organised with the participation of party workers and the public.

Nitin further said that the BJP would also carry out a cleanliness drive on October 2, as it does every year.

He said youth workers of the party would undertake a yatra involving 1,000 young people from Vadodara to Varanasi in 20 teams. There would also be ‘Sushasan Samwad’ (good governance dialogues) with elected Panchayat representatives and others across districts in the country, led by party leaders.