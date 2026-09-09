CCEA clears Rs 20,800 crore rail projects to boost connectivity across nine states

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved eight railway infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 20,800 crore aimed at expanding network capacity, easing congestion and strengthening connectivity across nine states.

The approvals include three multi-tracking projects costing Rs 10,783 crore, which will add around 656 km to the existing railway network across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The projects are part of existing high-density railway routes.

Briefing the media after the CCEA meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The projects cover the fourth line between Kharagpur and Jharsuguda (Bagdehi), the fourth line between Katni and Pendra Road and the third line between Bilaspur (Uslapur) and Pendra Road.”

Together, the three projects will pass through 14 districts and improve rail connectivity to nearly 4,790 villages with a combined population of about 56 lakh, the minister said. He added that the projects are also expected to facilitate the movement of key commodities such as coal, cement, iron and steel.

In an official statement, the government said the additional capacity could generate around 27 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of incremental freight traffic while reducing congestion and improving train operations, network efficiency and service reliability.

The projects are also expected to lower logistics costs and strengthen the Railways’ role as an energy-efficient mode of freight transportation. They could reduce oil imports by around 12 crore litres and cut carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 62 crore kg, equivalent to the carbon absorption potential of about 2.48 crore trees, the statement said.

Meanwhile, in a separate approval, the CCEA cleared five railway projects worth approximately Rs 10,021 crore across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

The projects include third and fourth lines between Arakkonam and Renigunta over 77 km; third and fourth lines between Whitefield and Bangarapet over 47 km; doubling of the 147-km Hosur-Omalur section; doubling of the 159-km Salem-Karur-Dindigul section; and multi-tracking of the 110-km Secunderabad (Ghatkesar)-Kazipet section.

The five projects will cover 17 districts and add around 540 km to the railway network. They are expected to improve connectivity to about 2,121 villages with a combined population of nearly 52 lakh.

The infrastructure push is expected to ease bottlenecks on key railway corridors, improve the movement of passengers and freight, and support economic activity in the regions concerned.

The projects have been planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which seeks to improve multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated infrastructure planning and coordination among stakeholders.