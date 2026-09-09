Centre to hold nationwide farmer consultation on new Seed Act on September 10

NEW DELHI: The Government of India is preparing to introduce a new and stringent Seed Act aimed at protecting farmers from losses caused by fake and substandard seeds. As part of the initiative, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will consult representatives of various farmers’ organisations on September 10.

“The proposed legislation is part of the Modi government’s efforts to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and self-reliant farming community,” Chouhan said.

Before finalising the proposed legislation, he will hold a high-level consultation with senior leaders of major farmer organisations from across the country on September 10 at 4 pm at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi.

The consultation aims to incorporate farmers’ ground-level experiences, suggestions and concerns directly into the draft Seed Act. The government intends to establish a strong and effective regulatory framework to curb the activities of seed mafias and protect farmers from fraudulent and low-quality seeds.

The new Seed Act is expected to provide for stringent legal action against companies and traders involved in the sale of fake, adulterated or substandard seeds, including hefty penalties and imprisonment. Poor-quality seeds can jeopardise months of a farmer’s hard work and undermine years of effort.

“The government’s position is that the new law must ensure the highest standards of seed quality and provide a transparent, end-to-end traceability system while safeguarding farmers’ rights over traditional seeds,” Chouhan said.