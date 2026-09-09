Chhattisgarh govt to invest Rs 500 crore in startups, skills to boost employment

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday introduced various governance reforms aimed at employment creation, global trade expansion, advanced skill development, government employee welfare, and judicial infrastructure.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, approved the "Mukhyamantri Startup and NIPUN Mission" with an outlay of Rs 500 crore over the next five years, intending to transform youth from "job-seekers into job-creators."

Under this mission, entrepreneurship development centres will be set up across all 33 districts, accompanied by 100 Emerging Technology Labs and 5 industry centres of excellence.

The initiative also introduces the NIPUN Job Engine to align youth skilling directly with evolving industrial requirements and accelerate formal employment opportunities.

To propel the state into the national export forefront, the cabinet gave its nod to the "Chhattisgarh Export Promotion Policy 2026–30". The policy aims to build a robust export ecosystem, strengthen logistics corridors, expand direct market access, and drive high-value agricultural and industrial value-added exports.

It will actively leverage e-commerce integration, international trade expos, and trade fairs to link Chhattisgarh's local entrepreneurs and exporters directly to national and global supply chains.

To reinforce higher technical capacity, the state cabinet sanctioned the allotment of 10 acres of land free of cost at Nava Raipur to the Directorate General of Training, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

The proposed National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, will feature state-of-the-art academic, administrative, and hostel facilities.