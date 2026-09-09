DRI seizes around 740 kg of cannabis during raids across India; 13 arrested

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized around 740 kg of cannabis and arrested 13 persons during eight operations across the country in the last fortnight, the agency said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the agency intercepted two trucks coming from Visakhapatnam at Old Dhamtari Road near Raipur.

A search of the vehicles led to the recovery of 61 packets suspected to be ganja, concealed in 10 sacks in the loading areas. Field testing confirmed the presence of cannabis. A total of 375.95 kg of cannabis and the two trucks were seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. Four persons were arrested.

On August 26, 2026, the agency had seized around 124 kg of cannabis concealed in a truck near Raipur. The truck was seized, and one person was arrested.

On September 5, 2026, DRI officers, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a truck after a chase on the Aurangabad–Patna Highway near Patna.

During the interception, the officers were attacked, injuring one officer, while the driver escaped. A search of the vehicle led to the detection of a secret cavity behind the driver’s cabin. It contained 90 packets of ganja, confirmed through field testing. A total of 140.5 kg of ganja and the truck were seized.