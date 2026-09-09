Ex-husband's refusal to remarry wife after 'halala' not an offence: Jharkhand HC

RANCHI: In a significant judgement, the Jharkhand High Court has ruled that an ex-husband’s refusal to remarry his former wife after ‘halala’ does not constitute a cognizable offence.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi, while hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by Imran Hussain, said a woman cannot compel her ex-husband to remarry or file a fresh criminal case solely because he refused to do so.

According to the petition, the couple had divorced earlier, after which the woman married another man as part of the halala process under Muslim personal law. She later expressed a desire to remarry her first husband, but he refused.

Following his refusal, the woman filed a criminal complaint against him at Dhanwar police station in Giridih under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The ex-husband subsequently approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail.

The advocate appearing on behalf of the petitioner informed the court that he was the woman's former husband. The woman had previously lodged a case in 2020 based on similar allegations, but a settlement was subsequently reached between the two parties. The ex-husband also claimed that his wife used to harass him over issues relating to insufficient financial support and his inability to provide a lavish lifestyle.