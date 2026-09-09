Gurugram to get 4,287 CCTVs by December, network to track waterlogging and traffic violations

GURUGRAM: Gurugram will have a city-wide network of 4,287 CCTV cameras by December this year, as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) pushes ahead with a technology-driven surveillance and traffic enforcement plan. The expanded network will also monitor waterlogging hotspots and drainage infrastructure across the city to enable real-time monitoring and reduce response times.

The new surveillance system is expected to help tackle waterlogging during the monsoon. As soon as water accumulates at any location, the control room will receive an alert, following which response teams will reach the site within minutes to facilitate drainage.

GMDA CEO P C Meena, who reviewed the progress of the Smart City CCTV project on Tuesday, said the number of CCTV cameras would be increased from the existing 1,200 to 4,287 by December to establish a robust monitoring network.

The network comprises 1,200 cameras already installed under GMDA's Phase I, 2,722 cameras being installed under Phase II and 365 cameras being installed under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between GMDA, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana.

Meena directed officials to expedite the Phase II and MoU-based works and put the network to effective use for traffic management, enforcement and promoting safer road behaviour. He directed Head Smart City Dr Susheel Kumar to expedite Phase II work and integrate the network with GMDA's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

He also directed that CCTV surveillance be extended to the city's drainage infrastructure, covering key starting and confluence points, waterlogging spots, drains and garbage dumping sites. This will allow the ICCC to monitor and respond to issues in real time.

Meena said the expanded network, built around automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), red light violation detection (RLVD) and speed radar technologies, aims to reduce manual intervention in traffic enforcement and enable automatic challaning for violations. He said the objective was not merely surveillance but also to improve compliance, encourage disciplined driving and reduce traffic violations, accidents and fatalities.

The Phase I network includes 750 general surveillance cameras, 308 ANPR cameras, 102 RLVD cameras, 28 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and 48 face-recognition units. Under Phase II, 1,406 ANPR cameras, 102 RLVD cameras, 74 PTZ cameras, 759 general surveillance cameras and 347 face-recognition cameras, along with 20 speed radars, will be added.

Under the MSIL MoU, 365 cameras and 29 speed radars are being installed at 23 junctions, including eight along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Golf Course Extension Road, four between Cyber City and Golf Course, five along MG Road and six on Old Delhi Road.

MSIL has also proposed a second phase covering 1,000 additional cameras at 69 junctions across Manesar, IMT, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sushant Lok, Kanhai and Palam Vihar.