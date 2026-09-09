'How could a Magistrate dare?' SC questions notice to Noida student over CJP protests

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned how a Greater Noida Executive Magistrate could issue a notice to a student in connection with the student protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), despite an earlier court order quashing FIRs related to the protests and restraining authorities from taking coercive action against students, according to a LiveLaw report.

The issue was brought before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India through oral mentioning by Senior Advocate Bishwajit Bhattacharyya, LiveLaw reported.

According to the report, Bhattacharyya told the court that the Executive Magistrate had issued a notice to a second-year student of Gautam Buddha University, Akshat Tripathi, directing him to show cause why he should not be required to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh to ensure the preservation of peace.

The lawyer said the notice had subsequently been withdrawn, according to LiveLaw.

Questioning the action, the CJI said, “How could a Magistrate dare to issue notice?” and noted that the Supreme Court had made it clear that no coercive action could be taken against students in connection with the CJP protests, the report added.