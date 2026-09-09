Ladakh leaders seek clarity on law and order powers in proposed UT-level elected body

SRINAGAR: Leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) held sub-committee-level talks with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, MHA officials said the proposed UT-level elected body would have legislative powers over land, culture and language, forests, the environment, natural resources and any other subject matter reserved for the Union Territory under Article 240. Ladakh leaders, however, sought greater clarity on the issue of law and order.

The LAB and KDA have warned against any major or irreversible changes to governance mechanisms, land transfers and other key administrative matters before an elected Union Territory-level body is established, cautioning that such moves could compel them to call for public protests.

LAB chairman Chering Dorjey, KDA co-chairmen Asgar Karbalai and Sajjad Kargili, Ladakh MP Haji Haneefa Jan and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk attended the meeting with MHA officials in the national capital.

During the meeting, both sides held deliberations on key issues, particularly the proposed UT-level elected body for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards for the region through a special provision under Article 371.

“The MHA stated that the intended UT level body would be elected by direct election and would have legislative powers with respect to land, culture and language, forest, environment, natural resources, and any other subject matter reserved for the UT under Article 240,” said a joint statement issued by the LAB chairman and KDA co-chairmen.