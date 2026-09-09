Ladakh tourist footfall crosses entire 2025 figure in just eight months

SRINAGAR: The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded a tourist footfall of 4,05,085 in the first eight months of 2026, compared with 2,69,390 tourists who visited the region during the corresponding period last year.

“In the whole of 2025, a total of 3,35,872 tourists visited Ladakh,” an official said, adding that the tourist footfall in the first eight months of 2026 has already surpassed the total figure for 2025 by 20.61 per cent.

According to official figures, Ladakh received 2,69,390 tourists between January and August 2025, compared with 4,05,085 during the same period this year, recording a substantial increase of 50.37 per cent.

The tourist footfall in August 2026 also witnessed a sharp rise. “As compared to the tourist footfall of 45,201 in August 2025, the number increased to 74,753 in August 2026, marking a jump of 65.38 per cent,” the official said.

There has been a surge in the number of both domestic and foreign tourists visiting Ladakh this year.

“During the first eight months of 2026, Ladakh received 3,71,739 domestic tourists and 33,346 foreign tourists, compared with 2,44,308 domestic and 25,082 foreign tourists during the corresponding period in 2025,” official statistics revealed.

August 2026 witnessed the highest foreign tourist footfall recorded in any month so far this year, with 10,075 foreign tourists visiting Ladakh. The figure was considerably higher than the 8,148 foreign tourists recorded in August 2025.

According to officials, major festivals held in August, including the Changthang Nomadic Festival, the first-ever Black-necked Crane Festival, the Suru Summer Festival and the Ladakh Book Festival, added new attractions to Ladakh’s tourism calendar, drawing visitors in large numbers.

The first edition of the Black-necked Crane Festival saw the participation of more than 10,000 domestic and foreign travellers, the official said. “These festivals showcase the Ladakh region’s unique culture, nomadic traditions, wildlife and natural heritage.”

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena attributed the significant growth in tourism to the Centre’s sustained push for infrastructure development in the Union Territory, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to visit tourist destinations in India and promote domestic tourism.