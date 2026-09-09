Make nutrition a true 'Jan Andolan': Union Minister Annpurna Devi

NEW DELHI: The centre on Wednesday called on people to make nutrition a true Jan Andolan in achieving the goal of malnutrition-free India.

Speaking at the launch of the 9th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2026, Union Women and Child Development Minister, Annpurna Devi, emphasised the role of community in improving dietary diversity, adequate protein intake, fresh hot cooked meals, sanitation and early childhood development.

Launching the month-long national campaign ‘Hamari Anganwadi, Hamari Jimmedari,' at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre (RICCC), Varanasi, she said the government is committed to improving nutrition outcomes through Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

She highlighted the important role of community participation in improving dietary diversity, adequate protein intake, fresh hot cooked meals, sanitation, and early childhood development and called upon citizens to make nutrition a true Jan Andolan in pursuit of the vision of a Suposhit Bharat and Viksit Bharat@2047.

The minister said that more than 14 lakh Anganwadi Centres are currently delivering nutrition, health and early childhood care services to over 7.5 crore children, 1.10 crore pregnant and lactating women, and nearly 16 lakh adolescent girls.

Emphasizing the importance of the first 1,000 days of life, the minister noted that the government is upgrading 2 lakh Anganwadi Centres into Saksham Anganwadis, of which around 24,000 centres have been approved in Uttar Pradesh.

She also highlighted that the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) has completed ten years of implementation and has so far transferred more than Rs 21,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to over 4.65 crore mothers across the country.

The national campaign was jointly launched by Devi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, and other central and state officials, development partners, frontline workers and beneficiaries.