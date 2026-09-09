MoEFCC launches steps to ensure faster environmental clearance approvals for smooth business operations

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has introduced several measures aimed at facilitating smoother business operations while accelerating the process for obtaining environmental clearances.

During a recent workshop in Delhi, Rajat Agarwal, the Joint Secretary at MoEFCC, announced that the average time to secure an Environmental Clearance (EC) has drastically reduced from 120 days to just 57 days.

This improvement is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of environmental regulations and approvals across the country. To monitor the progress of applications and evaluate approval timelines, MoEFCC holds quarterly review meetings with State-level Expert Appraisal Committees.

This initiative is aimed at ensuring timely approvals, especially for the real estate sector. Agarwal, alongside senior officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), engaged with participants from various industries, particularly real estate, to discuss ways to further streamline the EC process.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), representing private real estate developers in India, collaborated with MoEFCC and CPCB to organise the high-level workshop.