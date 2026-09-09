NIA says terror charges not dropped against seven foreigners, probe under anti-terror law continues

NEW DELHI: A day after the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) chargesheet drew criticism for omitting anti-terror provisions, it was clarified on Wednesday that it had not dropped terrorism-related charges against seven foreign nationals -- one American and six Ukrainians and its probe under the anti-terror law is continuing.

It is learnt that since the accused were due to complete 180 days in judicial custody on September 8 and would have become eligible for default bail if the chargesheet had not been filed, the agency filed the chargesheet without terror charges. NIA has reportedly conveyed, “The law also permits further investigation after filing of a chargesheet and the filing of a supplementary chargesheet where additional evidence establishes further offences.”

On Tuesday, NIA has not dropped terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against seven foreign nationals and had filed a chargesheet against US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and the six Ukrainians under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, as the offences under that law had been "fully established" during the investigation so far, the sources said.

The chargesheet states that they are accused of alleged passage through a restricted area. The agency has accused them only of offences relating to illegal entry, stay and movement in India. The maximum punishment under the UAPA is life imprisonment.

Matthew Van Dyke was arrested at Calcutta airport on March 11, while the Ukrainians were picked up from Delhi and Lucknow airports the day after.

Dyke’s family has reportedly urged the Donald Trump administration to intervene diplomatically in the issue to secure his release.