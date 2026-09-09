Nitin Nabin sounds 2027 poll bugle in Uttarakhand, calls for booth-level BJP mobilisation

DEHRADUN: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday sounded the party’s campaign bugle for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, asking workers to consolidate the organisation at the booth level and help the party secure a third consecutive term in the state.

Addressing the BJP’s two-day extended state executive meeting in Haldwani, Nabin accused the Congress of pursuing “appeasement politics” over Vande Mataram and alleged that previous governments had adversely affected the country’s demographic balance.

“The Congress practises politics of appeasement, while our government works for the poor,” Nabin said.

Referring to the Assembly elections due in five states in 2027, the BJP chief said the Opposition was attempting to build a narrative against the party at the national level, but voters would deliver their verdict at the hustings.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nabin described his claims of a “groundswell among students” as an “echo of falsehood”.

“Such statements may enthuse Congress workers, but the country’s youth continue to stand with Narendra Modi. Young people know that the Prime Minister is taking India in the right direction,” he said.

Nabin said the outcome in Uttarakhand would send a wider political message across the country. He highlighted the BJP’s organisational network in the hill state, comprising 19 organisational districts, 304 mandals, 2,835 Shakti Kendras and 12,543 booths.

“This structure will be our strength, and every worker must focus on it. Each BJP worker should ensure victory at his or her booth. Prime Minister Modi has also given us the mantra: win the booth, win the election,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP remained strongly placed in Uttarakhand, Nabin said the party had received consistent public support on the development plank since 2014 and was moving towards forming the government for a third consecutive term. He called upon workers to begin election preparations and further strengthen the organisation at the grassroots.

The opening day of the executive meeting featured deliberations on a political resolution, the “Viksit Uttarakhand” pledge and key organisational matters.

This is Nabin’s second visit to Uttarakhand after participating in the Garhwal Samvad programme. His latest tour focuses on organisational outreach in the Kumaon region and includes meetings of the state executive and the BJP core group.

The party has also lined up outreach programmes involving ex-servicemen and members of the Sikh community. BJP leaders said the engagements were aimed at expanding the party’s social connect while sharpening its organisational strategy for the 2027 electoral battle.