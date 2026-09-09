'One Nation, One Election' JPC chief PP Chaudhary gets Sansad Ratna for fourth time

NEW DELHI: PP Chaudhary, Lok Sabha MP from Pali and chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation, One Election, has been conferred the Sansad Ratna Award 2026 (16th Edition) for the fourth time, in recognition of his parliamentary performance and active participation in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Chaudhary was recognised in the "Overall Toppers in the Total Tally" category, based on key indicators of parliamentary functioning, public-interest interventions and legislative engagement.

During the 18th Lok Sabha, Chaudhary recorded 99 per cent attendance, significantly above the national average of 85 per cent. He raised 269 questions, around 161 per cent more than the national average, participated in 47 debates and introduced six private members' bills , approximately 15 times the national average. These figures placed him among the top-performing MPs in the country.

According to a statement, Chaudhary's parliamentary interventions have consistently focused on good governance, judicial and legal reforms, administrative accountability, infrastructure and public welfare, reflecting sustained engagement with matters of national and public importance.

Chaudhary had previously received the Sansad Ratna Award for his parliamentary performance in 2014, 2015 and 2025. His performance between 2016 and 2019 was not considered as he served as a Union minister during that period. The awards were also not held between 2020 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sansad Ratna Award, instituted by the Prime Point Foundation, recognises Members of Parliament based on parameters including their performance in the House, attendance, questions raised, participation in debates and legislative contributions. Chaudhary's fourth recognition marks national acknowledgement of his sustained parliamentary engagement.

On receiving the award, Chaudhary described it as much more than a personal honour, saying it represented the trust of the people and workers of the Pali Lok Sabha constituency, and dedicated the award to them.

He said the recognition inspired him to raise public-interest issues with greater force and discharge his parliamentary responsibilities with greater dedication.