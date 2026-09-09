One-year-old infant drowns in bucket while playing in Haryana's Faridabad

CHANDIGARH: A one-year-old child drowned in a water-filled bucket while playing at his home in Jeevan Nagar Part-2, in Haryana's Faridabad. The child, identified as Aryan, was playing when the incident occurred. His mother was working in another room at the time, while his father was away at work.

Aryan's grandmother, Meena, said that at the time of the incident, the family members were busy with their respective household chores; the child and his mother were upstairs. While his mother was inside a room, Aryan was playing outside the room.

While playing, he wandered towards a bucket of water kept near a bathroom and fell into it headfirst. Meena said that after some time, she realised something was amiss when she could no longer hear the child playing. She then went outside to check and saw that Aryan had fallen into the bucket.

"We rushed Aryan to a government hospital, where he was referred to another hospital. Aryan was then taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead," she said.

A senior police officer of the Mujesar police station said, "The child's body has been placed in the mortuary at ESIC Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report," adding that the police are investigating the case.