PM Modi to host gala dinner for BRICS leaders on September 12

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a gala dinner for leaders of BRICS member countries on Saturday evening as India hosts the BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The dinner, scheduled for 7:30 pm at Bharat Mandapam on September 12, will be part of a packed first day of the two-day summit, which will bring together leaders of BRICS member countries for discussions on strengthening multilateralism and promoting more inclusive global governance.

The summit programme will begin on Saturday afternoon with the arrival of BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam.

The leaders will then participate in a closed session on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism” at 2:35 pm. The session will be followed by a visit to the “Bharat Innovates Exhibition”, showcasing India’s innovation and development capabilities.

The leaders are also scheduled to participate in a group photo and a joint tree plantation programme at the venue. The gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Modi will bring the first day of the summit to a close.