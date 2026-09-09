Thailand reduces visa-free stay for Indians from 60 to 30 days

NEW DELHI: Thailand on Wednesday announced that it would halve the visa-free stay for Indian tourists from the present 60 days to 30 days. The move will come into effect on September 15.

The Embassy of India in Thailand issued an advisory to this effect, referring to a notification by the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Thailand.

According to the notification, with effect from September 15, 2026, Indian passport holders entering Thailand for tourism purposes will be exempted from visa requirements and permitted to stay in the country for a maximum of 30 days. The move will also impact tourists from 59 other countries.

Visa-free entry for Indians for a period of 30 days was announced on November 10, 2023, with the aim of boosting tourism to the country after the pandemic. It was later modified in 2024 to permit a maximum stay of 60 days.

The advisory states, “Visitors should carry a valid passport, with at least 6 months validity from the date of arrival.” Tourists should also have confirmed return tickets, hotel bookings, clear travel plans and itineraries. Those availing themselves of the visa-free exemption facility need to carry at least 20,000 Thai Baht (nearly Rs 58,000) per passenger in cash, it specified.

“Visitors should fill up a Thailand Digital Arrival Card, which can be filled within 72 hours before arrival,” it said. Individuals with job offers should not avail themselves of the visa-free exemption facility, it added.

India is one of the major drivers of Thailand’s tourism industry. Data shows that the number of Indian tourists visiting the country touched 24.8 lakh (2.48 million) in 2025, while it reached a record 21 lakh in 2024. In 2020, only 2.6 lakh tourists from India had visited Thailand. The easy entry procedures and the visa-free facility introduced later have contributed to a surge in arrivals.

The latest move appears to be part of Thailand’s efforts to crack down on foreigners exploiting the visa system and committing crimes.

Among the countries that will be impacted by the 30-day rule are New Zealand, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Italy, the Philippines, South Africa and Spain.