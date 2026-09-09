UK air traffic control glitch disrupts India flights, return legs cancelled

NEW DELHI: Flights between India and the UK were among more than 2,000 flights cancelled or diverted following a breakdown in air traffic control services in the United Kingdom on Tuesday night. As a result, the return legs of several India-bound flights were cancelled on Wednesday.

Flights operated by Air India, IndiGo, Emirates and British Airways between India and the UK were impacted. Although the issue has been resolved, the disruption is expected to continue affecting hundreds of flights due to the knock-on effect.

A software glitch in the UK’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS) disrupted air travel globally.

Air India flights from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi to London were diverted to airports in neighbouring countries on Tuesday, with their return legs cancelled on Wednesday.

An Air India source said flight AI 2017 from Delhi to London Heathrow was diverted to Paris, while another Delhi-London flight, AI 2015, was diverted to Vienna. Flight AI 131 from Mumbai to London was diverted to Zurich, while the Bengaluru-London flight was diverted to Vienna. As a consequence, the return legs of all these flights were cancelled.

An Air India flight to Birmingham from Ahmedabad and two other flights from Delhi to London reached their destinations on Tuesday before the system failed.