Water tank collapses in Ranchi, two labourers killed

RANCHI: Two labourers were killed after an old, dilapidated water tank suddenly collapsed behind the Kotwali Police Station premises in Ranchi on Tuesday evening. Construction work was underway near the tank when the structure collapsed, trapping two labourers under the debris.

The bodies of both the labourers have been recovered. Rescue operations are underway as teams continue to clear the rubble at the site.

The water tank was reportedly quite old and in a dilapidated condition.

Following the incident, locals immediately informed the police that two workers might be trapped under the debris. Police rushed to the spot, and given the gravity of the situation, a team from the Municipal Corporation was also summoned.

The debris was removed with the help of a JCB machine to ascertain whether anyone was trapped underneath. The operation was still underway.

Kotwali officer-in-charge Sanoj Chaudhary said preliminary reports indicated that two workers were trapped under the debris. “Operations to clear the debris are underway, utilising all necessary resources, including JCBs,” he said.

Locals said the water tank had deteriorated due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. On Tuesday evening, its structure suddenly began to crumble before the entire tank collapsed within moments.

Following the incident, police immediately cordoned off the area and launched a rescue operation. Large sections of the rubble are being cleared using a JCB, while police and municipal corporation teams are working to ascertain whether anyone else remains trapped underneath.