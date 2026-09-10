AAP rejigs top panel ahead of Punjab 2027 polls, Mann gets permanent PAC role

CHANDIGARH: With an eye on the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, which are less than five months away, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a major change to its 10-member Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the party’s highest decision-making body. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, and former Delhi minister and co-incharge of party affairs in Punjab, Satyendar Jain, have been inducted into the committee.

Earlier, Mann was a special invitee to the committee by virtue of being Chief Minister. He is now a permanent member. These appointments suggest that the AAP is treating the upcoming polls as a high-stakes contest rather than assuming that its 2022 mandate will automatically translate into a second term.

A new 23-member National Executive has also been constituted, which includes Rajbir Singh Ghuman, OSD to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal. Ghuman’s name has recently cropped up in the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation into the alleged “cash-for-transfer and land fraud” case.

Interestingly, Aam Aadmi Party Punjab president Aman Arora, Jagraon MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke, and Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur are no longer members of the National Executive.

The new National Executive members of the party are Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Adil Ahmad Khan, Anurag Dhanda, Bhagwant Mann, Dilip Pandey, Durgesh Pathak, Gopal Italia, Gopal Rai, Harpal Singh Cheema, Manish Sisodia, Mohammad Irshad, N.D. Gupta, Pankaj Gupta, Preeti Sharma Menon, Prithvi Reddy, Rakhi Birla, Bibhav Kumar, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, Shelly Oberoi and Rajbir Singh Ghuman.

The five special invitees are Ajay Dutt, Chaitar Vasava, Imran Hussain, Mehraj Malik and Venzy Viegas.