Aim for ‘zero casualty’ with unified disaster response: Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called for a stronger, research-driven and coordinated disaster management system, reiterating the Centre’s goal of achieving “Zero Casualty” in disasters.

In an official statement, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Shah, while chairing the third meeting of the Governing Body of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) in New Delhi, directed all stakeholders to move beyond relief and rehabilitation and focus on risk reduction, early warning systems, preparedness and prevention.

Shah said disaster management in India had undergone a “comprehensive transformation” over the past 12 years, adding that the country had moved from a largely post-disaster, relief-oriented approach to one centred on risk reduction, early warnings and minimising casualties.

“Calling for a ‘whole of government’ approach, the Minister directed departments to establish dedicated disaster management cells and ensure their functioning is reviewed at least once every three months. He also asked NIDM and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to jointly formulate nationwide guidelines specifying what should and should not be done during different types of disasters,” it said.

Under the proposed framework, NIDM would focus on training, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Forces and other agencies would be responsible for ground-level implementation.