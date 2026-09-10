BJP chief Nitin Nabin trades political meetings for football with youngsters in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

DEHRADUN: After a day of intense political deliberations, BJP national president Nitin Nabin traded the conference room for a football field, joining local youngsters for a late-night game in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Wednesday.

Nabin reached the mini ground on Nainital Road after attending the first day of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s two-day extended state executive meeting. His unscheduled appearance surprised the young footballers, who enthusiastically welcomed him onto the field.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Garhwal MP Anil Baluni and Cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat were also present during the informal outreach programme.

Dressed for the occasion, Nabin played alongside the local footballers, displayed his skills and spent considerable time on the ground. The relaxed interaction offered a sharp contrast to the day-long discussions on politics, electoral strategy and organisational affairs at the party meeting.

After the game, the BJP president interacted with the players and other youngsters. He enquired about their sporting experiences, regular activities and the facilities available to them in the area.

Nabin underlined the importance of encouraging young people to participate in sports and adopt an active and healthy lifestyle. His presence on the field was also seen as an attempt to build a direct connection with the youth beyond formal political engagements.

The football match came amid a packed organisational tour during which the BJP leadership reviewed its programmes and preparations in Uttarakhand. The state executive meeting has brought together senior party functionaries, ministers, lawmakers and office-bearers for discussions on political resolutions, grassroots expansion and future electoral strategy.

The BJP has repeatedly emphasised youth participation, fitness and sporting opportunities as part of its public outreach. Party leaders said Nabin’s decision to personally join the players reflected that emphasis and sent a message about the leadership’s commitment to engaging with youngsters.

For the footballers gathered at the mini ground, however, the evening was less about politics and more about the rare opportunity to play alongside a national political leader.

The young players responded warmly, taking photographs and speaking with Nabin after the match. The impromptu sporting engagement soon became a talking point in Haldwani, providing an informal finish to a day otherwise dominated by political meetings and organisational planning.