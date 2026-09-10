CBI brings back long-absconding accused from US in cheating, forgery cases

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the return to India of long-absconding accused Harnek Singh from the United States, who had been evading investigation and trial since 2013 in connection with cases related to cheating and forgery.

He will be produced before the Court of the Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI Cases), Panchkula, Haryana, at the earliest.

Singh was deported from the United States and apprehended by CBI officials after he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday. An Interpol Red Notice and a Look-Out Circular (LOC) were in force against Singh.

The case pertains to allegations of conspiracy, cheating, forgery and using forged documents as genuine under the Indian Penal Code, along with offences under the Information Technology Act. The CBI registered the case in 2016.