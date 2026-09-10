CBI brings back long-absconding accused from US in cheating, forgery cases

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the return to India of long-absconding accused Harnek Singh from the United States, who had been evading investigation and trial since 2013 in connection with cases related to cheating and forgery.
He will be produced before the Court of the Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI Cases), Panchkula, Haryana, at the earliest.
Singh was deported from the United States and apprehended by CBI officials after he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday. An Interpol Red Notice and a Look-Out Circular (LOC) were in force against Singh.
The case pertains to allegations of conspiracy, cheating, forgery and using forged documents as genuine under the Indian Penal Code, along with offences under the Information Technology Act. The CBI registered the case in 2016.
The investigation found that in 2013, Indian nationals residing or working in Singapore were contacted through spoofed calls by fraudsters operating from India, who impersonated officials of Singapore Immigration authorities.
The victims were falsely informed that they had furnished incorrect information in their disembarkation forms at the airport and were liable to criminal prosecution and deportation.
They were thereafter induced to pay purported settlement fees or fines through Western Union Money Transfer to designated receivers in India.
The investigation established that the cheated money was received through a money-transfer outlet allegedly operated by Harnek Singh, in association with co-accused Aditya Bhardwaj and Deepak Jain, sources said.
Singh fled India in May 2013 and subsequently entered the US illegally, where he remained absconding for more than a decade. Despite summons and a bailable warrant being served upon him in the US through the US Department of Justice, Singh failed to appear before the trial court.
Then the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Panchkula, issued an open-dated non-bailable warrant of arrest against him on April 22, 2024.
While the trial against co-accused Aditya Bhardwaj and Deepak Jain was concluded before the Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI Cases), Panchkula, both were convicted on May 26 last year.
The CBI thereafter pursued the matter through Interpol channels, resulting in the publication of an Interpol Red Notice against him, and also caused a Look-Out Circular to be opened against his passport.