Chhattisgarh ranks fourth nationally in suicides; 40,000 lives lost over five years

RAIPUR: Mounting career pressures, academic stress, romantic heartbreak, and the relentless drive to project a "flawless" life on social media are taking an alarming toll on India's youth, particularly Generation Z, and Chhattisgarh state is no exception.

On World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10), official figures and psychiatric assessments paint a grim picture: Chhattisgarh now ranks fourth nationwide in recorded suicide cases, with young adults bearing the heaviest burden.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Chhattisgarh logged an estimated 39,814 suicides between 2020 and 2024. The state recorded 7,710 deaths in 2020 and 7,828 in 2021, before peaking at 8,446 in 2022. While numbers briefly dipped to 7,868 in 2023, the upward trend resumed in 2024 with 7,962 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's suicide rate stands at 26 per 100,000 population—more than double the national average of 12.3.

Young adults aged 18 to 30 account for 34.6% of the state's total suicide cases, making them the most vulnerable group.

Officials at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur report that four out of every ten calls received on the Tele-MANAS helpline (14416) come from youth aged 18 to 28, with the primary grievance being acute loneliness and a feeling that "no one is listening.”

Beyond youth-specific anxieties, economic vulnerabilities and social factors also play aggravating roles.

Mental health professionals emphasised that an increasing number of tragedies stem from sudden, impulsive reactions exacerbated by weakening social support and substance abuse.

Recent incidents across the state highlight this volatility: In Korba district, a 52-year-old woman consumed pesticides after losing internet connectivity while watching social media reels. In Durg, a 10-year-old child died by suicide after being scolded by an elder sibling. In Janjgir-Champa, a 25-year-old man took his life after being threatened with a fabricated police case.

Psychiatrists stress that suicide must be treated as a preventable public health crisis rather than a crime or a sign of moral weakness. They urged families and communities to replace judgment with empathy and protective personal safety nets, recognising that individuals experiencing suicidal ideation are navigating severe mental anguish.