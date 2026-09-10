Delhi court orders framing of money laundering charges against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi over alleged IRCTC scam

A Delhi court on Thursday ordered the framing of money laundering charges against former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and four others in the Enforcement Directorate's case linked to the alleged IRCTC scam.

The court has already framed charges of corruption against the RJD patriarch and 11 others last October in the CBI case in the alleged scam.

On Thursday, Special Judge Vishal Gogne said there was a "strong suspicion" against seven persons for the offence of money laundering and that the nature, timing and course of investigation did not appear inspired by political vendetta as argued by the counsel for the accused persons.

The judge discharged nine accused in the case.

The CBI FIR had alleged that Lalu Prasad, during his tenure as the railway minister in UPA-I, handed over the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a company in 2004 after receiving a bribe in the form of a prime land in Patna through a 'benami' company owned by Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, who was also a former Union minister.