Delhi HC directs CJP members to remove posts against BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia within 24 hours

The Delhi High Court on Thursday recorded an undertaking by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to remove social media posts targeting BJP leader and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, including a disputed post carrying a purported quote attributed to him, reported ANI.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing Bhatia’s Rs 2-crore defamation suit, in which Bhatia appeared in person before the court.

According to the report, Counsels appearing for Das and Ranka told the court that they would take down the disputed posts. Recording their statements, the court directed that the posts be removed within 24 hours.

The court had earlier observed that there are different ways of protesting and told the defendants that while they have a right to express themselves, their expressions sometimes need to be put in a more articulate manner so that the intended message is conveyed properly.

During Thursday’s hearing, counsel for Das submitted that the tweet in question had already been deleted. The court, however, pointed out that another post had also been put out.