Demand for justice for slain Manipuri musician grows, last rites held

GUWAHATI: The last rites of well-known Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who died after an alleged assault in Delhi, were performed in Imphal on Wednesday in the presence of family members, relatives and well-wishers.

A pall of gloom descended on Imphal airport when Singh’s body arrived earlier in the day.

Speaking to media persons, the victim’s brother, Chongtham Vivek, demanded stringent punishment for all those involved in the killing. He also demanded the early completion of the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings. Vivek said Singh’s death was a loss not only for the family but also for the entire music fraternity.

Amid demands for justice for Vikram, singer Sadananda Hamom sought capital punishment for those involved in the killing. He expressed dismay over frequent incidents of alleged racist attacks and discrimination against people from the Northeast in Delhi and urged authorities to take steps to stop them.

Several organisations from the Northeast condemned the killing and urged authorities to investigate the possible racist angle. “Justice must not be delayed, diluted or denied,” the North East Students’ Organisation said. On Tuesday, a large number of people had gathered in Imphal for a candlelight vigil to pay homage to the late musician.