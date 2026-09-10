Higher education paying price for being 'Modified': Congress

Congress on Thursday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over several institutions of national importance functioning without regular heads, saying higher education in the country is "paying the price for being Modified".

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report claiming that 37 of 155 institutions of national importance (INIs) are currently functioning with interim, in-charge or acting vice-chancellors (VCs) or directors, or with officials holding additional charge or serving on extensions.

"This is indeed an unacceptable state of affairs -- 37 out of 155 Institutions of National Importance do not have a regular, full-time head," Ramesh said in a post on X.