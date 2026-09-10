Himachal connectivity boost: Two tunnels on Kiratpur-Manali highway to open on September 11

In a major connectivity boost to Himachal Pradesh, two tunnels between Deod and Hanogi on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane national highway are set to open on Friday, following safety checks and a trial run by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The two twin-tube tunnels measure 2.8 km and 650 metres and are connected by a 140-metre bridge near Khotinalla. Initially, one tube of each tunnel will be opened, bypassing a 5.5-km landslide-prone stretch of the old road and reducing travel time between Mandi and Kullu by about 60 minutes.

The tunnels are expected to ease congestion on the Pandoh-Takoli section of National Highway-03, a key route linking Mandi with Kullu-Manali and further towards Leh-Ladakh.

The new infrastructure will also provide an alternative to stretches that frequently face traffic congestion, particularly during the peak tourist season.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the opening on his official X handle, describing it as a significant step towards safer, faster and more reliable connectivity in Himachal Pradesh.

Gadkari said, “A major boost to connectivity in Himachal Pradesh! 2 major tunnels at Deod and Hanogi are being opened to traffic on 11 September 2026, marking a significant transformation in connectivity on the Pandoh–Takoli section of NH-03."

"...The tunnels will reduce the affected road stretch from 6 km to 3.5 km and provide relief from prolonged congestion at Jogni Mata Mandir, Deod and Hanogi, where tourist-season traffic can face delays of 1–2 hours or more," the union minister said.