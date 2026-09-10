India opens market to Uzbek chilli, pomegranate after Modi visit, with strict plant-health curbs

NEW DELHI: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Uzbekistan on August 29-30, India has allowed the import of Uzbek chilli and pomegranate, subject to phytosanitary safeguards.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare issued a notification on August 31 permitting imports of fresh chilli and pomegranate from Uzbekistan under a phytosanitary risk-management system.

Under the prescribed conditions, Uzbek fresh chilli must be free from Aculops lycopersici, commonly known as the tomato russet mite, as well as Tomato brown rugose fruit virus. The consignments must also be free of plant debris and soil.

Pomegranate consignments from Uzbekistan must be free of plant debris, weed seeds and soil. They must also be certified as free from Euzophera bigella, or quince moth; Lobesia botrana, also known as the European grapevine moth; Pseudococcus comstocki, or Comstock mealybug; and Botrytis cinerea, commonly known as grey mold.