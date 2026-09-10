‘India runs on Constitution, not exclusion’: Union Minister Athawale rejects ban on Muslims at Garba events

RAIPUR: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale reacted against calls by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to bar Muslims from participating in Garba and Dandiya events during Navratri, asserting that India is governed by the Constitution, which guarantees equal rights to citizens of all faiths.

Speaking to reporters in Raipur during his one-day visit to Chhattisgarh, Athawale, who also heads the Republican Party of India (Athawale), emphasised that communal harmony and cross-cultural participation are core tenets of Indian society.

Reacting to statements made by VHP leaders in Maharashtra demanding that those who do not practice idol worship stay away from such religious festivities, Athawale described the stance as 'unjustified'.

“India is home to Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Lingayats, Parsis, and several other communities, with the Constitution framed by Dr. B R Ambedkar extending equal justice and protection to everyone,” he affirmed.

Pointing out that members of diverse religious communities have every right to take part in each other's celebrations, the minister cited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan as an enduring example where Hindus visit in large numbers.

Addressing ongoing debates around caste-based reservations, the Union Minister maintained that opposing affirmative action runs contrary to the spirit of the Constitution. Athawale clarified that the policy of reservation was instituted to empower weaker and vulnerable sections of society.

While Article 17 abolished untouchability, atrocities against Dalits and Adivasis persist. Athawale stated that communities would be ready to give up reservations the day casteism is completely eradicated from society; until then, affirmative action must remain in force.