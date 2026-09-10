PM Modi says India to set up space station by 2035, send an astronaut to Moon by 2040

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the importance of collective efforts, saying that the promise of space is infinite and responsibility is collective. In a virtual address to the International Space Summit organised in Paris, Prime Minister Modi outlined India’s position on the space sector.

Connecting India’s philosophical worldview with outer space, the Prime Minister pointed out that the country’s approach is firmly rooted in the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

The PM also informed the world that India’s own space station would be set up by 2035 and an astronaut sent to the Moon by 2040.

Defining India’s mantra for space, he said, “India’s space journey reflects this philosophy. ISRO, which stands at the heart of this journey, has earned global admiration for its excellence and cost-effective missions. Its capabilities serve farmers and fishermen, weather forecasting, disaster management and navigation”.

He informed the international gathering at the International Space Summit that more than 430 satellites from 34 countries have travelled into space aboard Indian rockets. “And, ISRO’s technologies and partnerships serve not only India, but the wider world”, he asserted.

He also reiterated that ISRO, which stands at the heart of India’s space journey, has earned global admiration for its excellence and cost-effective missions.

Making a strong case for space exploration and technology to serve humanity, Prime Minister Modi said, “We support a safe, secure, peaceful and sustainable space domain anchored in international law, dialogue and multilateral cooperation. Scientific data must serve the common good, with openness and integrity”.

Issuing a broader call for international cooperation, Modi added in his address, “The promise of space is infinite. Our responsibility is collective. As orbits become more crowded, technologies more powerful, and actors more numerous, our choices must be clear: cooperation over confrontation; sustainability over short-term gain; and inclusion over exclusion”.