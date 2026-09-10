Taunts that define the tone of political discourse in India

NEW DELHI: The dictionary of political taunts and personal attacks in India continues to expand, with new labels, slogans and one-liners entering public exchanges alongside expressions that have been in use for years.

Between 2014 and September 2026, debates that were once centred largely on development, governance, public policy and other issues considered important to the functioning of a democracy have increasingly included slang, taunts, sarcasm and personal attacks between the ruling party and the Opposition.

No one in contemporary Indian politics is entirely free from this style of attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, prominent BJP and Congress leaders, and leaders of other Opposition parties have used mocking epithets, invented phrases, regional idioms and rhetorical jibes against their political rivals.

The use of such language, however, is not exclusive to the period after 2014.Such rhetoric involving sharp personal attacks and provocative expressions has a longer history.

In 2007, Congress president Sonia Gandhi described Narendra Modi as “Maut Ka Saudagar”. The phrase became one of the most widely discussed and contested political attacks of that period.

The expressions used in political exchanges have changed over the years. “Shehzade” and “Khoon ki Dalali” have been followed by formulations such as “Dimagi Naxal” and “Naraz Fufa”. Such phrases have been repeated on television debates, at public rallies and on social media, giving them a wider circulation than in the original political settings in which they were used.