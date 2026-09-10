WHO chief praises India's 'impressive' health gains over maternal and child health, NCDs

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised India’s “impressive” health gains, particularly in maternal and child health and the fight against non-communicable diseases.
India's achievements in the health sector were discussed during a meeting between WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda.
In a post on X, the WHO chief said, “I met India’s Health Minister @JPNadda and congratulated him on the country’s impressive health gains, particularly in maternal and child health and the fight against non-communicable diseases.”
“Through 160,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, India is bringing screening for hypertension, diabetes and common cancers closer to communities, with referral pathways for care,” he added.
The WHO on Tuesday recognised India’s role in sustaining the elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNTE) over the past decade.
It also recognised India for its strong leadership in addressing non-communicable diseases through primary healthcare, including achieving national targets for placing people on protocol-based management for hypertension and diabetes.
The recognition came at the 79th Session of the WHO Regional Committee, where India received two WHO South-East Asia Regional awards for its sustained achievements in critical areas of public health.
The WHO chief also lauded the role of ASHA workers.
“India’s ASHA workers are another powerful example of health care reaching people where they are, supporting mothers and children from conception through adolescence. Together with expanded immunization and the rise in institutional deliveries from 78% to 93%, this is contributing to sustained declines in maternal and child mortality,” he said.
On his meeting with Nadda, he said, “We also discussed India’s determined efforts to #EndTB, strengthen regulation of medical products, and its important support for @WHO, including on traditional medicine and the ongoing negotiations on the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system of the WHO Pandemic Agreement. #RC79.”