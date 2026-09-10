WHO chief praises India's 'impressive' health gains over maternal and child health, NCDs

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised India’s “impressive” health gains, particularly in maternal and child health and the fight against non-communicable diseases.

India's achievements in the health sector were discussed during a meeting between WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda.

In a post on X, the WHO chief said, “I met India’s Health Minister @JPNadda and congratulated him on the country’s impressive health gains, particularly in maternal and child health and the fight against non-communicable diseases.”

“Through 160,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, India is bringing screening for hypertension, diabetes and common cancers closer to communities, with referral pathways for care,” he added.