Amid Vande Mataram row, MP Ruhullah accuses NC of falling in line with BJP-RSS

SRINAGAR: Amid the ongoing row between ruling allies National Conference (NC) and Congress over the full rendition of Vande Mataram at official functions in Jammu and Kashmir, NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has sharply criticised his own party leadership, accusing it of abandoning key issues and falling in line with the BJP and RSS.

In a strongly worded post on X, Ruhullah said he had opposed the changes introduced after August 5, 2019, but claimed his party no longer stood with him. “I fought against the undemocratic changes imposed upon us by BJP RSS on Aug 5, 2019. I looked behind my back, I saw my party having abandoned the fight,” the NC MP said.

Ruhullah said he also opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill but found no support from his party. “I fought against the Waqf amendment bill, again I looked behind me and saw that my party has abandoned the fight. They could not even muster the courage to bring a resolution against it in the J&K Legislature. Punjab and some states in South did.”

He also criticised the NC over the full rendition of Vande Mataram in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I fought against the imposition of stanzas of Vande Mataram, because its imposition is unconstitutional. I look behind and see that my party has not only abandoned the fight but have fallen in line to BJP & RSS in submission,” the NC MP said.