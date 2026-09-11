Badrinath leads as Char Dham footfall hits 50 lakh before phase two

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s Char Dham Yatra is racing towards a fresh footfall record, with the pilgrim count crossing the 50-lakh mark ahead of the second phase beginning September 15. The state government expects the seasonal tally to touch 60 lakh before the pilgrimage concludes in November.

The pilgrimage began on April 19 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri. Kedarnath opened on April 22 and Badrinath a day later, bringing the annual yatra fully underway. Despite a monsoon slowdown, the pilgrimage continued without prolonged interruption.

Tourism Department data showed that the combined footfall at the four shrines and Hemkund Sahib had reached 5,014,945 by Friday evening. Last year, 51 lakh devotees visited the Char Dham shrines during the entire season.

Badrinath recorded the highest turnout so far at 1,722,908, followed by Kedarnath at 1,492,047. Gangotri received 781,705 pilgrims and Yamunotri 700,855.

Hemkund Sahib’s count crossed 317,430, its highest-ever figure, with the shrine due to remain open for another month.

The expected post-monsoon surge, however, will test the administration on landslide-prone stretches linking Rishikesh with Badrinath and Kedarnath. Officials fear renewed slope failures could cause lengthy traffic snarls as pilgrim numbers rise after September 15.

On the Badrinath highway, Kameda, Parthadip, Maithana, Banjpur, Birahi, Bhanerpani and Hathi Pahad remain among the major vulnerable points. The government has begun clearing debris and carrying out temporary repairs for the second phase, though permanent mitigation and slope-stabilisation work will take longer.

With the monsoon receding, authorities expect a sharp revival in arrivals. Their immediate focus is on keeping carriageways motorable, clearing fresh debris quickly and limiting long queues at choke points. The stopgap measures are meant to support traffic this season, while long-term treatment of unstable slopes will extend beyond the current pilgrimage window.

The pressure will be most visible after September 15, when improved weather traditionally draws more devotees to the high-altitude shrines. Maintaining uninterrupted access while repairs continue alongside moving traffic will be the administration’s key challenge.

Public Works Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said the routes would be kept open to traffic and work had started at active landslide sites.

“Ensuring that pilgrims face no inconvenience is the government’s priority,” Pandey said.