BRICS members’ trade with one another rises, but air travel stays low

NEW DELHI: As India prepares to host world leaders for the 18th BRICS Summit, the bloc’s expanding trade throws up a curious contrast with its air links. Economic data from the Global Trade Research Initiative shows that total trade between India and its BRICS partners reached $417.5 billion in fiscal year 2026, up from $203.1 billion five years ago, driven by a 131.8% jump in imports. While some air corridors have recovered since the pandemic, connectivity remains limited on several key routes, particularly between Latin America and Asia.

Air links within BRICS have not recovered evenly over the past five years. Corridors closed or throttled by the pandemic and, in one case, geopolitics have rebounded sharply since 2023, while the bloc’s most distant pairing, Brazil and China, still has no nonstop service despite rising demand. The pattern splits along geography: Asia-facing corridors are growing fast; the trans-Pacific and trans-Atlantic legs connecting Latin America to Asia remain thin.

China–Russia is the clearest recovery story. Weekly flights climbed from 230 a year ago to 309 in the 2026 summer season, and Russian carriers alone flew 1.6 million passengers to China in 2025, up 27% from 2024, according to Russia’s Transport Ministry via TASS. India–Russia has moved more slowly but is still expanding: passenger traffic rose 12% in the first half of 2026, according to the same ministry, building on a 2023 decision to raise Russian carriers’ weekly quota to India.