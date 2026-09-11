CSIR-UGC NET results declared, 1,413 candidates make the cut for JRF

NEW DELHI: A total of 1,413 candidates have qualified for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) June 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the results of the examination and the cut-off scores.

The CSIR-UGC NET determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor positions at higher educational institutions in science and technology subjects.

The examination was held on July 17 and 18, with 1,50,057 candidates appearing for it. Of these, 90,380 were female, 59,675 male and two were Third Gender candidates. The examination was conducted for five subjects, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Earth Sciences.

Dipu Bez secured AIR 1 in the JRF category, scoring 99.99 percentile in Chemical Sciences.

According to details released by the CSIR, the minimum cut-off marks for JRF for candidates in the unreserved (UR) category are: Chemical Sciences — 62.250; Earth Sciences — 71.020; Life Sciences — 66.500; Mathematical Sciences — 43.000; and Physical Sciences — 45.875.

For Assistant Professor eligibility, the cut-offs for the UR category are: Chemical Sciences — 56.025; Earth Sciences — 63.918; Life Sciences — 59.850; Mathematical Sciences — 38.700; and Physical Sciences — 41.288.

For admission to PhD programmes only, the cut-off marks for the UR category are: Chemical Sciences — 46.250; Earth Sciences — 54.880; Life Sciences — 50.250; Mathematical Sciences — 33.000; and Physical Sciences — 34.938.

In a public notice, the NTA said the results and ranks had been uploaded on the CSIR-UGC NET website.

“Candidates who appeared for the exam can download or print their score card from the NTA website,” it said.

For further clarification related to the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination, candidates can call 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email csirnet@nta.ac.in.