IIT Roorkee, INST researchers develop self-powered electronic bandage for wound healing

DEHRADUN: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, have developed a self-powered electronic bandage that harnesses natural body movement to produce electrical signals that may aid wound healing.
The battery-free technology, named 3D-MIDAS, short for 3D Monolithic Integrated Dipolar-Ionic Fibrous Architectural Scaffold, does not require wires or an external power source. Instead, it converts mechanical energy generated by stretching and routine body movements into electrical stimulation at the wound site.
Natural electrical signals play an important role in guiding cells during tissue repair but can be disrupted when the skin is injured. The new dressing seeks to restore such stimulation while providing a flexible and breathable scaffold capable of managing wound fluid, the researchers said.
The material combines electrically active nanofibres with an ionically conductive network in a single three-dimensional structure. When stretched, the components work together to generate electrical signals. The scaffold can expand to nearly eight times its original length, enabling it to adjust to movement without losing functionality.
“The real value of research lies in its ability to address challenges that matter to society,” IIT Roorkee Director Prof K.K. Pant said. “The idea of using natural body movement to power a wound-care technology is both innovative and potentially meaningful, particularly for situations where simple, flexible and self-powered solutions can offer an advantage.”
Laboratory tests showed that 3D-MIDAS produced about three times higher cell proliferation and 2.5 times greater cell migration than control conditions. Both processes are considered crucial for repairing damaged tissue.
The dressing was also evaluated in animal studies. According to the research team, wounds treated with 3D-MIDAS recorded nearly 90% to 95% closure within 13 to 15 days. The treated wounds also showed increased formation of blood vessels, better tissue architecture and enhanced collagen deposition.
To assess its performance under natural conditions, researchers placed the dressing on wounds of freely moving rats. The material continued to produce electrical output as the animals moved, without externally applied mechanical stimulation.
“We wanted to address a basic limitation of many existing electrical wound-healing systems, the need for an external power source,” said Prof Kaushik Parida, principal investigator at IIT Roorkee. “With 3D-MIDAS, the movement of the body itself provides the mechanical energy needed to generate electrical stimulation.”
Prof Parida said the dressing’s flexibility, breathability and ability to manage wound fluid could make future wound-care systems more convenient and easier to use.
The device maintained stable electrical performance through 500 stretching cycles. Longer-duration tests also indicated that it could retain its performance for three months despite repeated mechanical deformation.
While the results are encouraging, the technology remains at the preclinical stage and will require further safety studies and human clinical trials before it can be considered for routine medical use.