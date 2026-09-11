IIT Roorkee, INST researchers develop self-powered electronic bandage for wound healing

DEHRADUN: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, have developed a self-powered electronic bandage that harnesses natural body movement to produce electrical signals that may aid wound healing.

The battery-free technology, named 3D-MIDAS, short for 3D Monolithic Integrated Dipolar-Ionic Fibrous Architectural Scaffold, does not require wires or an external power source. Instead, it converts mechanical energy generated by stretching and routine body movements into electrical stimulation at the wound site.

Natural electrical signals play an important role in guiding cells during tissue repair but can be disrupted when the skin is injured. The new dressing seeks to restore such stimulation while providing a flexible and breathable scaffold capable of managing wound fluid, the researchers said.

The material combines electrically active nanofibres with an ionically conductive network in a single three-dimensional structure. When stretched, the components work together to generate electrical signals. The scaffold can expand to nearly eight times its original length, enabling it to adjust to movement without losing functionality.

“The real value of research lies in its ability to address challenges that matter to society,” IIT Roorkee Director Prof K.K. Pant said. “The idea of using natural body movement to power a wound-care technology is both innovative and potentially meaningful, particularly for situations where simple, flexible and self-powered solutions can offer an advantage.”

Laboratory tests showed that 3D-MIDAS produced about three times higher cell proliferation and 2.5 times greater cell migration than control conditions. Both processes are considered crucial for repairing damaged tissue.

The dressing was also evaluated in animal studies. According to the research team, wounds treated with 3D-MIDAS recorded nearly 90% to 95% closure within 13 to 15 days. The treated wounds also showed increased formation of blood vessels, better tissue architecture and enhanced collagen deposition.