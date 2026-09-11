Jharkhand search operation unearths arms, large ammunition cache

RANCHI: Security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, along with Maoist-related materials, during search operations at two locations in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, police said.

According to police, the operation was launched based on information obtained during the interrogation of two arrested Maoists, Raghu Singh Sardar alias Sagar Singh Sardar alias Biren Singh and Meena Paharia alias Nepu Paharia.

Raghu was an active member of the CPI (Maoist) regional committee and the West Bengal-Jharkhand-Odisha border committee, while Meena was active as a sub-zonal commander, police said.

Based on their disclosures, security forces launched intensive search operations in Sikiramba forest under Kuchai police station and in the Dalma forest above Asanbani village in Chandil.

The recovered weapons included two .303 rifles, one country-made pistol, one INSAS 5.56 mm rifle and one SLR 7.62 mm rifle.

Security personnel also recovered three SLR magazines, four INSAS magazines, three .303 rifle magazines and two 9 mm pistol magazines.

The cache included 171 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, 126 rounds of 5.56 mm, 12 rounds of 9 mm and eight rounds of .303 ammunition.

An IED and a detonator hidden in the forest were also recovered. A bomb disposal squad was roped in to safely neutralise the explosive.

The search operation was conducted jointly by Seraikela-Kharsawan district police and the 26th Battalion of the SSB, Ranchi, along with police teams from Kuchai, Chandil, Nimdih and Seraikela police stations.