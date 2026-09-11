Ladakh set for unique constitutional governance model, says Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra

SRINAGAR: Ladakh is set to get a unique constitutional governance model that will be neither statehood nor a Union Territory with a legislature, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said after talks between Ladakh leaders and the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Kundra said an agreement had been reached in principle on a "sui generis" governance model that does not exist anywhere else in the country. The proposed arrangement will require a constitutional amendment under Article 371 and approval by Parliament.

Kundra, who attended the MHA sub-committee meeting, said it was agreed that the proposed UT-level body under Article 371 would be an elected body.

“In the political architecture of Ladakh, the foundational unit is the panchayat. Above the panchayat, there is LAHDC and above LAHDC, there is a UT level body. There are certain questions regarding the relationship between the LAHDCs and the UT-level body, what powers will come under the jurisdiction of LAHDCs and under the UT-level body," Kundra said.

He said the Centre shared a list of 8-10 questions with representatives of the Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on the proposed governance structure.

“They were urged to think about it and discuss it with people. After that, they were asked to tell us what is in it so that in the next meeting to be held in October, we can move towards a draft document,” he said.

Kundra said the proposal involves a constitutional amendment and not an ordinary law.

“It is important to understand that we are talking about a constitutional amendment, not an ordinary law enactment. So, the proposal for providing safeguards is under Article 371 and any constitutional amendment requires two third majority,” he said.

He said legal drafting of the Bill would begin only after consensus is reached on the principles, adding that the Centre does not want to impose any framework on Ladakh without consultation with stakeholders.