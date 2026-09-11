LeT front issues threat to Kashmiri Pandit employees on PM scheme

SRINAGAR: A terror outfit on Thursday issued a fresh threat to Kashmiri Pandit employees recruited under the PM Package in J&K, warning them against staying in separate settlements.

The United Liberation Council, considered a front of Lashkar-e-Toiba , purportedly claimed in a letter that “separate settlements” for migrant Pandits are “nothing but a premeditated plan to create a state within a state.” The letter comes a day after Pandit employees protested in Srinagar, demanding government transit accommodation for them.

The outfit claimed that “it is a beginning of the sinister plan to settle non-locals in such separate colonies.” It claimed to possess details about 6,000 Pandit employees.

“We can strike at will,” it warned. The group has issued threat letters to Pandit employees since August. The All PM Package Employees Forum, Kashmir said they would not be intimidated. “We are not afraid. We are the rightful sons and daughters of Kashmir, and no one can dictate where we should live in our own homeland,” it said on X.